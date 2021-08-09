BMO Capital Markets Raises AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) Price Target to $115.00

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price.

AMN has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NYSE AMN traded down $2.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.64. 1,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,320. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $49.87 and a 1-year high of $110.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.21. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total value of $923,983.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after buying an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,568,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,339,000 after purchasing an additional 37,394 shares during the last quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the second quarter worth about $1,868,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 72.8% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

