BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Price Target Raised to €52.00 at Berenberg Bank

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from €48.00 ($56.47) to €52.00 ($61.18) in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BNPQY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of BNP Paribas to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of BNP Paribas from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($69.41) to €61.00 ($71.76) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.03.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $35.31. The firm has a market cap of $80.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.65.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

