Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$1.30 at CIBC

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its target price hoisted by CIBC from C$1.00 to C$1.30 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.90 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.35 to C$1.80 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. raised Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$0.73 to C$1.20 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. ATB Capital boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.15 to C$1.75 and gave the company a speculative buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.44.

BBD.B opened at C$1.72 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.19 billion and a PE ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.29.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

