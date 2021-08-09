Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Given New C$1.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) had its target price increased by Scotiabank from C$0.80 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BDRBF. CIBC lifted their price target on Bombardier from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised Bombardier from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $1.35 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. raised Bombardier from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Bombardier from C$1.55 to C$1.95 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.44.

Shares of BDRBF stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04. Bombardier has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.45.

Bombardier, Inc manufactures planes and trains. It operates through the following segments: Business Aircraft; Commercial Aircraft; Aerostructures and Engineering Services; and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures and provides aftermarket support for three families of business jets, spanning from the light to large categories.

