Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) – Stock analysts at William Blair upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.36. William Blair also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

BOOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

NYSE:BOOT opened at $89.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94 and a beta of 2.94. Boot Barn has a 52-week low of $22.09 and a 52-week high of $93.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share.

In related news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 41,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.27, for a total transaction of $3,305,321.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 49,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.06, for a total value of $3,782,311.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,908,497.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,473,530. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 409.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3,254.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

