Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) Position Increased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its stake in Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.66% of Boqii worth $2,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BQ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Boqii in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Boqii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Boqii in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boqii during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boqii during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boqii alerts:

BQ opened at $2.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.47 million and a PE ratio of -17.47. Boqii Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $2.71 and a 1 year high of $12.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22.

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $35.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.28 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boqii Holding Limited will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boqii from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Boqii Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boqii Holding Limited (NYSE:BQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Boqii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boqii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.