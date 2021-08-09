BoutsPro (BOUTS) Trading Up 55.4% Over Last Week

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. In the last week, BoutsPro has traded 55.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. BoutsPro has a market capitalization of $416,886.78 and approximately $50.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BoutsPro coin can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.85 or 0.00052307 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00014798 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $376.30 or 0.00825291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00102305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00040458 BTC.

BoutsPro (CRYPTO:BOUTS) is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoutsPro should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

