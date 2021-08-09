Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Sets New 1-Year High at $249.19

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$249.19 and last traded at C$249.19, with a volume of 26583 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$245.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYD. Laurentian set a C$250.00 price target on Boyd Group Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$245.00 to C$265.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. ATB Capital lowered Boyd Group Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$250.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$260.00 price target on shares of Boyd Group Services in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$265.00 to C$260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$253.08.

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$227.93. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 114.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.61.

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C($0.51). The business had revenue of C$533.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$574.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boyd Group Services Inc. will post 4.8899999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 19.82%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (TSE:BYD)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Group Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Group Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.