Bradley Mercer Sells 135,037 Shares of Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Stock

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 135,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.32, for a total value of C$718,396.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 444,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,367,118.04.

Shares of CS traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$5.09. 208,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,214. Capstone Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$6.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$5.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Capstone Mining to C$7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.70 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$6.21.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

