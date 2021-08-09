Breiter Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,539 shares during the period. Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 443,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 67,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the period. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ARI shares. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of ARI opened at $15.39 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 81.46, a quick ratio of 81.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.83. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $16.94.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.08). Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 75.66% and a return on equity of 9.32%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, Director Robert A. Kasdin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $221,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,861.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 12,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $195,390.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,776. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which originates, acquires, invests in, and manages performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments. It offers loan programs that include senior loans, subordinate debt, bridge loans, and preferred equity.

