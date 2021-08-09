Breiter Capital Management Inc. Invests $221,000 in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at about $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 635.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after acquiring an additional 665,877 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 103.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,759,000 after acquiring an additional 234,525 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 26.8% during the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 958,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,794,000 after acquiring an additional 202,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

NYSE:DE opened at $366.88 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $179.86 and a 1-year high of $400.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $350.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $1.24. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.31% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 17.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.43%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $360.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.23.

In other Deere & Company news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total value of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, with a total value of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.