Breiter Capital Management Inc. Takes $316,000 Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Breiter Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $736,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 20.1% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 37.2% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 52.1% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $58.78 on Monday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.49 and a 1 year high of $89.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 279.90 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.82.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Pinterest from $89.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet cut Pinterest from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. cut their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.02.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,742 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total transaction of $501,091.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 14,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $803,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,084,383 shares of company stock valued at $75,945,857. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

