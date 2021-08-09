Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.700-$1.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

BRX traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,231,242. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.71. Brixmor Property Group has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $287.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.20 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 58.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brixmor Property Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.35.

In related news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,432. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven F. Siegel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $169,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $707,550. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

