Brokerages Anticipate Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $29.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) to report sales of $29.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Aerie Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.61 million and the highest is $30.50 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $20.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $112.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $109.17 million to $114.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $166.37 million, with estimates ranging from $151.80 million to $186.54 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Aerie Pharmaceuticals.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%.

AERI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $15.65 price target on Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:AERI opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $713.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.14. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $21.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.97.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after buying an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,255,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,670 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

