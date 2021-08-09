Brokerages Anticipate American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.50 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) to report earnings per share of $1.50 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Electric Power’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.41. American Electric Power posted earnings of $1.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Electric Power will report full-year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover American Electric Power.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Bank of America raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total transaction of $177,933.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,872 shares in the company, valued at $8,716,344.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AEP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP opened at $89.34 on Wednesday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Recommended Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Electric Power (AEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.