Brokerages Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce sales of $8.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.60 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $6.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $27.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.76 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.16 billion to $35.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

DHI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.21. 1,468,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,848. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after buying an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Featured Article: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.