Brokerages Anticipate D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.19 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) will announce sales of $8.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seventeen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.83 billion to $8.60 billion. D.R. Horton reported sales of $6.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full year sales of $27.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.76 billion to $28.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $32.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.16 billion to $35.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DHI shares. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.44.

DHI stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $94.21. 1,468,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,215,848. The company has a market capitalization of $33.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.11. D.R. Horton has a 1 year low of $64.32 and a 1 year high of $106.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $5,948,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 18.5% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,486 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 32.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 359,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,061,000 after buying an additional 88,183 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 11.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,201,229 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,914,000 after buying an additional 231,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in D.R. Horton by 7.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

