Brokerages Anticipate Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) to Announce $1.69 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) will post earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the lowest is $1.67. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full year earnings of $6.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.44 to $6.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.28 to $7.88. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share.

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.94.

In related news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 80.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIS traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $134.07. 161,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,382,304. The company has a market cap of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 955.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52 week low of $120.17 and a 52 week high of $156.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

