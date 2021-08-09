Brokerages Anticipate J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to Post $2.19 EPS

Brokerages forecast that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce earnings per share of $2.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.26 and the lowest is $2.10. J2 Global reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year earnings of $9.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.29 to $9.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.77 to $10.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. J2 Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities increased their price target on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush increased their price objective on J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.92.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,326,778.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in J2 Global by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,046,000 after buying an additional 592,736 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in J2 Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $360,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of J2 Global by 370.2% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.65. 15,139 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.96. J2 Global has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $147.35.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

