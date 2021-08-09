Brokerages Anticipate Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will report earnings of $1.51 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.58 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21. Lincoln Electric reported earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year earnings of $6.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $6.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $7.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

LECO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded Lincoln Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.29.

NASDAQ LECO traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $139.67. 9,725 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $86.88 and a 12 month high of $141.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $132.62. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln Electric by 91,317.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 457,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,204,000 after acquiring an additional 456,587 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter worth $238,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the second quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln Electric by 12.0% in the second quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 39,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

