Brokerages Anticipate Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) Will Post Earnings of $0.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Premier Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:PFC) to announce earnings per share of $0.77 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Premier Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.76. Premier Financial posted earnings per share of $0.69 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Premier Financial will report full year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $3.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $3.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Premier Financial.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Premier Financial had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.30 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PFC shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on Premier Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Premier Financial stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.96. 1,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,815. Premier Financial has a 12 month low of $14.74 and a 12 month high of $35.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.27. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Premier Financial by 57.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Premier Financial by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in shares of Premier Financial during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Premier Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Premier Financial (PFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.