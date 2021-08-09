Brokerages Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to Post -$0.26 EPS

Brokerages predict that Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) will report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.24). Radius Health reported earnings per share of ($0.14) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.92 million.

RDUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Radius Health from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Radius Health from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Radius Health stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,810. The firm has a market cap of $656.21 million, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.52. Radius Health has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $26.16.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 63,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radius Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 356,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $592,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Radius Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,097,000.

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine and other therapeutics. The company's commercial product is TYMLOS, an abaloparatide injection for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide-TD, a short-wear-time transdermal patch that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD011, which is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment of hyperphagia related to Prader-Willi syndrome.

