Brokerages Anticipate Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Will Announce Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) to post $0.66 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.58. Renasant posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full year earnings of $3.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Renasant had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 21.40%. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Renasant’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RNST shares. Truist Securities cut their target price on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Truist lowered their price target on Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Renasant currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNST. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Renasant by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Renasant by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Renasant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RNST opened at $35.95 on Monday. Renasant has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

