Brokerages Anticipate Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Target Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. Target Hospitality posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 106.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Target Hospitality will report full-year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.06). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Target Hospitality.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). Target Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The business had revenue of $45.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target Hospitality from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Target Hospitality in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.15.

Shares of TH stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Target Hospitality has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $4.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.76. The firm has a market cap of $365.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.04.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Target Hospitality during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Target Hospitality by 3.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. 18.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, Government, and TCPL Keystone. The company owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 26 communities.

