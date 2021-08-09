Brokerages Anticipate Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.35 billion. Tempur Sealy International posted sales of $1.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $5.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 142.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

In other news, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,904,061.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,334 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,038 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Tempur Sealy International in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPX stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,996,959. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.97. Tempur Sealy International has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $43.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

