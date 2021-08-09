Brokerages Anticipate Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.13) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Theravance Biopharma reported earnings of ($1.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.47) to ($2.10). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.30) to ($0.12). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.02 million.

TBPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Shares of Theravance Biopharma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,160. The firm has a market cap of $847.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.23. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $12.72 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBPH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $11,687,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,583,000 after purchasing an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter worth $2,093,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 390.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 94,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 11.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 838,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,110,000 after purchasing an additional 83,878 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

