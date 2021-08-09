Brokerages Expect Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.40 Million

Brokerages predict that Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO) will report $499.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Argo Group International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $488.50 million to $505.80 million. Argo Group International posted sales of $489.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will report full year sales of $2.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.99 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Argo Group International.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.67. Argo Group International had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 2.90%.

ARGO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Group International in a research report on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Argo Group International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Argo Group International from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.31.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $56.01 on Monday. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $32.59 and a twelve month high of $58.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.37. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,568,000 after purchasing an additional 171,940 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 7.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,163,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,847,000 after purchasing an additional 156,575 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 9.4% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,157,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,262,000 after purchasing an additional 99,394 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 978,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of Argo Group International by 9.5% in the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 968,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,726,000 after purchasing an additional 83,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Operations, International Operations, and Run-off Lines. The U.S. Operations segment include distribution through retail, wholesale, and managing general brokers/agents in the specialty insurance market.

