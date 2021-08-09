Brokerages Expect AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALOT) will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for AstroNova’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstroNova will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current financial year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AstroNova.

AstroNova (NASDAQ:ALOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. AstroNova had a return on equity of 1.95% and a net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AstroNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALOT. Juniper Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in AstroNova during the first quarter valued at about $4,167,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in AstroNova by 34.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 123,537 shares during the period. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA raised its holdings in AstroNova by 73.1% during the first quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 197,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 83,267 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 922.9% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 60,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in AstroNova by 8.7% during the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares during the period. 46.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALOT opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. AstroNova has a 12 month low of $6.53 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $113.89 million, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79.

AstroNova Company Profile

AstroNova, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes specialty printers, and data acquisition and analysis systems in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Central and South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Product Identification (PI) and Test & Measurement (T&M).

