Brokerages Expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.67 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) to announce sales of $1.67 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. CVR Energy reported sales of $1.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full-year sales of $6.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $7.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $7.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CVR Energy.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 3.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering lowered CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVR Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in CVR Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVI traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.60. 11,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,844. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CVR Energy has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.23.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

