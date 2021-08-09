Brokerages Expect DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) will announce $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for DISH Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.02. DISH Network reported earnings of $0.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DISH Network will report full-year earnings of $3.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $4.04. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $3.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DISH Network.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 17.74% and a net margin of 13.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DISH. Truist raised their price target on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DISH Network from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on DISH Network from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DISH Network presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DISH stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $42.25. The stock had a trading volume of 104,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,668,788. The firm has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.16. DISH Network has a 1 year low of $24.51 and a 1 year high of $47.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.71.

DISH Network Company Profile

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

