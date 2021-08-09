Brokerages Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to Post $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the highest is $0.33. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 153.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EPRT shares. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. 77.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.07. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.18 and a 52 week high of $30.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 227.27%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

