Brokerages Expect Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) to Announce -$0.74 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Krystal Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.69). Krystal Biotech reported earnings per share of ($0.37) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will report full year earnings of ($2.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($2.68). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.39) to ($2.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Krystal Biotech.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.12).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

KRYS stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.45. 1,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,608. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $39.50 and a 52-week high of $87.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRYS. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1,111.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,385,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,267 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 23.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after buying an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 295.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 241,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,480,000 after buying an additional 180,350 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Krystal Biotech by 178.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,359,000 after buying an additional 153,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Krystal Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $10,323,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

