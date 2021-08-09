Brokerages Expect Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) to Announce $1.31 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Medtronic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.31. Medtronic posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Medtronic will report full-year earnings of $5.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.60 to $5.78. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $6.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Medtronic.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price target (up from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

In other news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total value of $526,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,762,321. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,188,177 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,857,346,000 after purchasing an additional 151,977 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,957,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,593,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,431,672 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,524,680,000 after purchasing an additional 401,564 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,733,123,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,070,609 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,544,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735,614 shares during the period. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MDT traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,411,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,432,508. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $98.44 and a 1 year high of $132.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $170.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

