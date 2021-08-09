Brokerages Expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.69 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to post sales of $3.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.68 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.70 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 76.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full-year sales of $13.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.63 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $0.17. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $181.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, upped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.14.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total value of $757,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RS. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 786.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.95. The stock had a trading volume of 7,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.06. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 12 month low of $99.98 and a 12 month high of $181.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

