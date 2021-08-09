Brokerages Expect Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.91 Million

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will report $61.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $62.08 million and the lowest is $61.75 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted sales of $55.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $245.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $245.00 million to $246.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $271.78 million, with estimates ranging from $265.40 million to $278.15 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 80.93% and a return on equity of 1.29%.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley dropped their price target on Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

In other news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. Insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.5% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 103,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 31,563 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.1% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 8,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

SHEN stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.82. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $61.53.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s payout ratio is 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Earnings History and Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

