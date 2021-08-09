Brokerages Set Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) Target Price at $13.00

Shares of Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Athenex from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Athenex from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athenex in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Athenex in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Athenex by 229.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Athenex by 21.0% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

ATNX remained flat at $$3.60 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 26,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,728,867. Athenex has a 12 month low of $3.33 and a 12 month high of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 84.22% and a negative net margin of 121.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. It operates through three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The company's Orascovery product candidates include Oral Paclitaxel, an oral dosage form, which is in Phase III trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as various clinical studies in advanced malignancies and gastric cancer; and Oral Irinotecan and Encequidar, a potent anticancer drug that is in a Phase I study for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, glioblastoma, lung, ovarian, cervical, upper gastrointestinal, and pancreatic cancer.

