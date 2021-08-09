Brokerages Set Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Target Price at $106.25

Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $106.25.

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $100.89 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.32. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $605.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Atmos Energy’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.