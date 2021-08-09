Brokerages Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Target Price at C$61.05

Shares of BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.15.

BCE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday.

BCE stock traded down C$0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching C$63.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,048,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,692,225. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$61.55. The firm has a market cap of C$57.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE has a twelve month low of C$52.52 and a twelve month high of C$64.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.99%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

