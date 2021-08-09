Brokerages Set Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Target Price at $157.50

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $155.50.

EEFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,032,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 378,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,455 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 373,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $412,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $131.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,178. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93 and a beta of 1.63. Euronet Worldwide has a twelve month low of $86.06 and a twelve month high of $167.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.51.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.