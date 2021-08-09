Brokerages Set First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Target Price at $16.83

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,632,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,801. First Horizon has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.97.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 58,495 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $1,080,402.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,901,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

