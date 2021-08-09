Brokerages Set ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) PT at $10.00

Shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

IMGN stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.68. 745,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,073. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.59 and a beta of 1.33. ImmunoGen has a 52-week low of $3.38 and a 52-week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $16.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.92 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 106.62% and a negative net margin of 40.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that ImmunoGen will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in ImmunoGen by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,118,275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,663,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 40,780 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850,590 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 502.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 74,592 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 62,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

