Brokerages Set Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Target Price at $20.41

Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MLCO. HSBC upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLCO. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 33.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MLCO traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 60,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,830,222. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.89. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $12.68 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.77) EPS. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

