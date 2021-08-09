Brokerages Set TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Price Target at $55.83

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.83.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TTE. Mizuho upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on TotalEnergies in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded TotalEnergies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,287,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,249,000 after purchasing an additional 834,078 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,276,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,564 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,907,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,859,000 after purchasing an additional 205,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,669,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,881,000 after purchasing an additional 145,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 7.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,440,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,573,000 after purchasing an additional 168,449 shares during the last quarter. 5.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $44.29. 67,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.97. TotalEnergies has a 1 year low of $28.65 and a 1 year high of $50.41.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 4.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that TotalEnergies will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is currently 157.34%.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

