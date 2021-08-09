Brokers Issue Forecasts for Axcelis Technologies, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACLS)

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.58. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axcelis Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.54 EPS.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ACLS opened at $45.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Axcelis Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 1.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 2,228.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 153.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

