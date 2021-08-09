Brokers Offer Predictions for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the electronics maker will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ FY2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.04 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on AEIS. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

AEIS stock opened at $94.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley acquired 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

