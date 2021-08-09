Brokers Offer Predictions for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q4 2021 Earnings (TSE:DIR)

Dream Industrial REIT (TSE:DIR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. Raymond James also issued estimates for Dream Industrial REIT’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, National Bank Financial reissued an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of Dream Industrial REIT in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Dream Industrial REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$8.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th.

Dream Industrial REIT Company Profile

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust. The Trust’s objective is managing its business to provide growing cash flow and stable and sustainable returns, through adapting its strategy and tactics to changes in the real estate industry and the economy; building and maintaining a diversified, growth-oriented portfolio of light industrial properties in Canadian markets based on an established platform; providing predictable and sustainable cash distributions to unitholders while prudently managing its capital structure over time, and maintaining a REIT that satisfies the REIT exception under the specified investment flow-through (SIFT) legislation in order to provide certainty to unitholders with respect to taxation of distributions.

