Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 11,506 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the previous session’s volume of 23,430 shares.The stock last traded at $42.35 and had previously closed at $42.99.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.00.

Get Brookfield Business Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.38.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($2.29). Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Research analysts predict that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brookfield Business Partners news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 20,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $266,200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after purchasing an additional 573,538 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,053,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,116,000 after purchasing an additional 69,249 shares in the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 0.5% in the second quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 339,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 20.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 311,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.9% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 269,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,836,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrial Operations, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

Further Reading: What is the return on assets formula?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Business Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Business Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.