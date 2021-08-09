Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Brokerages expect Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKL) to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookline Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the lowest is $0.30. Brookline Bancorp reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Brookline Bancorp.

Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 10.89%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Brookline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Brookline Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brookline Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKL opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Brookline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $8.13 and a 12 month high of $17.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $566,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 84,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Brookline Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Brookline Bancorp by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 221,154 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,306,000 after purchasing an additional 85,310 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 9.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,320 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate Loans, Commercial Loans and Leases, and Consumer Loans. The Commercial Real Estate Loans segment includes commercial real estate mortgage loans, multi-family mortgage loans, and construction loans.

