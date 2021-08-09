Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Price Target Cut to $114.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $130.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Brooks Automation from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.33.

Get Brooks Automation alerts:

BRKS opened at $85.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71 and a beta of 1.94. Brooks Automation has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $108.72.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.75%.

In related news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 2,000 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,618,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $98,296.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 83,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,631,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,973 shares of company stock worth $4,842,566. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRKS. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,454,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after buying an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $55,265,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,585,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 814,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,494,000 after buying an additional 429,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brooks Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brooks Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.