Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 763 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 11,670,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,879,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328,084 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $77,857,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,157,000 after buying an additional 220,448 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 676,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,896,000 after buying an additional 199,139 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Public Storage by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 933,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,318,000 after buying an additional 155,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

In related news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA opened at $304.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.11. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $194.61 and a 52-week high of $316.95.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Public Storage from $296.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $266.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.20.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.