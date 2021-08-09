Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 2,622 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.5% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 7,915 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $79,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.3% in the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.10.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total value of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $90.14 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $58.04 and a 52 week high of $91.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.30% and a negative return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.